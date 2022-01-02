The National Social Security Institute (INSS) begins making payments to retirees and pensioners on January 25, with the new minimum wage adjustment of R$1,212.

At the end of the month, beneficiaries entitled to a minimum wage will begin to receive (see calendar below), and between February 1st and 7th, payments above two salaries will be made.

+ INSS increases the period for the insured to make the proof of life; see new dates

According to the INSS, of the total beneficiaries, 24.1 million earn the minimum wage and 12.1 million receive above the national minimum. Payment dates will be determined by the final number of the card and the number to be considered is the penultimate digit.

Check the calendar with the two separate groups:

The INSS post: see when you will receive this year’s benefits first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#INSS #receive #years #benefits