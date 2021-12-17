Did you know that it is possible to request a review of the pension amount from the National Social Security Institute (INSS)? It is common for newly retired workers to receive an amount below what they would be entitled to and it is necessary to request a review of the calculation.

As soon as the retirement is approved by the INSS, the person receives a Letter of Granting the Benefit, informing the value of the benefit, the payment bank, type of retirement, among other items. Attention is needed in this Letter, as it is where you can see the benefit below normal.

+ INSS: retirees begin to receive an adjustment on January 25; see values ​​and calendar

As Social Security has undergone important reforms in recent years, it may be that the INSS will no longer apply rules prior to 2019, or disregard contributions that you have made at some time because it understands that the link was not valid. The type of retirement that was considered by the INSS for you may also be altered and needs to be revised.

Two paths can be adopted in cases like this: not accepting the value, that is, not moving the money, and filing a lawsuit; or accept the amount and ask for a review of the benefit at the INSS or the Court.

If you choose not to accept the amount, it is important not to use your account at the Institute, or it will be understood that you have accepted the benefit granted. In the case of a lawsuit, your entire history will be reviewed and your conditions to increase the amount will be greater.

Upon accepting the amount, but requesting a review at the INSS, you will have to rely on a new analysis by the Institute about your retirement.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?