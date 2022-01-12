Retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who receive more than one minimum wage will have an increase of 10.06% in 2022. The adjustment follows the variation of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) from January to December 2022. 2021, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The values ​​for each band will be regulated in the coming days by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the INSS. For now, it is possible to understand how the readjustment affects the maximum and minimum amounts of the benefit. Check it out below:

Minimum

For INSS beneficiaries who receive a minimum wage, the correction was 10.18%, slightly above the INPC of 2021. The index was defined at the end of last year, when President Jair Bolsonaro edited the provisional measure that set in R$ 1,212 the minimum wage for 2022.

Maximum

The INSS ceiling rose from R$6,443.57 to R$7,087.22. The increase applies to other Social Security benefits above the minimum wage, such as sick pay, and will be valid from February 1st, when the January payroll will be paid.

Other payments

Other payments from the federal government were corrected by the INPC, such as unemployment insurance. Expenses such as the salary bonus and the ceiling for judicial arrears (including precatories) followed the variation of the minimum wage. Requests for up to 60 minimum wages, which are free from the installment determined by the constitutional amendment of the precatories, increased from R$ 66 thousand to R$ 72,720.

Proportionality

The 10.16% readjustment is valid only for those who were receiving payments on January 1 of last year. Insured people who started receiving INSS benefits in February will have a lower percentage of readjustment because they did not receive 12 full months of payments.

