Created in 1990, after the merger of the Institute of Financial Administration of Social Security and Assistance (IAPAS) and the National Institute of Social Security (INPS), the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) is the public agency responsible for the payment of pensions and other benefits to Brazilian workers and other taxpayers, who may be micro-entrepreneurs, or something like that.

The INSS’s task is to work on the execution of the rights of the insured under the Social Security System (RGPS), which has policies made by the Social Security Secretariat. But what are the benefits that the INSS offers policyholders? Check below a list of all the rights offered by the agency.

Financial Aid

INSS offers financial aid services. Are they:

Accident Assistance;

Accidental Illness Allowance;

Common Illness Allowance;

Rural Reclusion Aid;

Urban Seclusion Assistance.

To be entitled to sickness benefit or accident benefit, a minimum grace period of 12 contributions is required, in addition to proof that the person is incapable of performing their activities in the service. This can be done through exams or a medical report.

If there is confirmation that the case is irreversible, the insured person may file for disability retirement.

care benefits

The INSS has two types of assistance benefits:

The first is the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC). This is paid for seniors and people with disabilities. The second is the Assistance Benefit to Single Port Workers. This is offered to low-income independent workers, aged 60 or over, who work in the port area and have not completed the necessary time to retire.

As it is assistance, the INSS indicates that in order to be entitled to the benefit, it is not necessary to have contributed to the INSS. However, this does not entitle the 13th salary and does not leave a pension for death. Benefit can be requested online.

Retirements

The INSS has different types of pensions. Each of them has specific characteristics. In general, you must be at least 65 years old, if the applicant is a man, and 62, if a woman, to apply for retirement with the INSS. The requirements changed after the 2019 Social Security reform.

By disability retirement;

Retirement by Rural Age;

Retirement by Urban Age;

Retirement for teacher contribution time;

Retirement by Contribution Time (for policyholders included in the transition rule);

Retirement of Persons with Disabilities by Age;

Retirement of Persons with Disabilities for Contribution Time;

Special pension for contribution time.

Retirement for contribution time is granted to the citizen who proves a total time of 35 years of contribution, if a man, or 30 years of contribution, if a woman.

pensions

Another benefit often requested by dependents and policyholders is the pension. There are five types of pensions. Are they:

Pension for Death;

Pension for Rural Death;

Special pension for leprosy;

Special pension for children with Congenital Zika Virus Syndrome;

Special Thalidomide Syndrome Pension.

As with the different types of retirement, pensions also have particularities. In other words, it is necessary to comply with the rules pre-established by the INSS and prove financial dependence to be entitled to the benefit.

Worker benefits

The INSS also has financial aid to workers. Check it out below:

Maternity allowance: this benefit is intended for pregnant women, in case of adoption or to the father, in the event of the child’s mother’s death. The INSS pays a salary and grants leave for up to 120 days.

Artisanal fisherman’s defense insurance: artisanal fishermen receive an income during the period when they cannot fish due to piracema (migratory movement in which some fish move to the headwaters of rivers, that is, upstream);

Family allowance: is an amount paid to the employee, including domestic servants, and to the independent worker, according to the number of children or equivalent he/she has. Citizens need to fit within the maximum income limit stipulated by the Federal Government.

proof of life

In order to prevent fraud, the INSS requires that beneficiaries who receive payments through their checking account attend their bank branch every 12 months to provide proof of life. The objective is to provide security to the Brazilian citizen and state, preventing fraud and undue payment of benefits. If the subject does not provide proof of life within the necessary period, his benefit is blocked.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the blocking of benefits due to lack of proof of life was suspended until December 31, 2021, but is now in effect again. Now, it is again required by the INSS and must be done in the month of the holder’s birthday.

To apply for INSS benefits, just call 135 or enter the website my INSS with your “gov.br” account.

