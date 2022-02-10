It is possible that you work for years and meet the minimum limits to file a retirement application with the National Social Security Institute (INSS), but the benefit amount is so low that you interrupt your long-awaited retiree life for some period.

The decision, although not so common, is possible to make if you take some care before interrupting retirement. This is because all information about amounts to be received by the INSS is included in the process of releasing your benefit, the so-called Benefit Granting Letter, and you can disagree with the allowance before withdrawing it for the first time.

+ INSS will evaluate PwD by videoconference, but in agencies

In such cases, you must file a request for administrative review through the INSS itself, or with a court order. The idea is to review all the contributions you made in the years you were active and check if the institute did not disregard any payment because it understood that the employment relationship was not valid, or because it applied any unfavorable transition rule.

On the other hand, if you have already withdrawn your first retirement deposit, this review can be done within a period of 10 years after the benefit is released. It is worth remembering that the chance of getting an INSS review is considered difficult by lawyers and specialists, since the evaluation system is very complete and with accurate information about all your payments made during your professional career.

For those who choose to simply pause the retirement process, the INSS files the request and resumes the release request when the worker wishes. In these cases, the amount of the allowance may be a little higher than what would be released in the first request, or even lower, since the Institute can review points of your retirement and decide to reduce the benefit.

Remember: you have to plan and count on adversities such as a delay in the release time and, as already mentioned, a downward revision in the value of your retirement.

