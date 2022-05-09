Since the approval of the pension reform, on November 13, 2019, some rules for the payment of benefits have changed.

One of them was discounts on account of working time. In old-age retirement, remuneration is 60% of the average salary, adding 2% more each year after 20 years of contribution for men and 15 years for women.

Only a man who contributed for 35 years and a woman who contributed for 30 years and who are at least 65 to 62 years old retire with 100% of the contribution amount.

+IBGE has contests in several states with salaries of up to R$ 3.1 thousand

Average salary account also changed

Until the reform, the benefit account excluded the 20% of the lowest wages that the taxpayer received for the calculation of the retirement benefit. Since 2019, however, 100% of the wages that the worker has received in his working life enter the account. That is, if there are large variations in your compensation, they will have an impact on your retirement.