Until Friday (2), the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) makes more payments of the second installment of the 13th salary.

Amounts will be deposited for policyholders who receive one or more minimum wages. There will be 8 groups in total. The date is determined according to the final benefit number, without taking into account the check digit.

For those who earn up to the minimum wage, the calendar of the week is as follows:

— On Tuesday (29) received the final 4 beneficiaries.

— This Wednesday (30) the beneficiaries receive the final document 5.

— On the first two days of July, they receive the final 6 (the 1st, Thursday) and 7th (the 2nd, Friday).

For those who earn more than one minimum wage, this week’s agenda is as follows:

— On this Thursday (1), the final beneficiaries 1 and 6 receive

— On Friday (2) they receive document groups 2 and 7

For beneficiaries with up to one salary, payment will be made on the 28th, 29th, 30th, 1st and 2nd, with finals 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

See the calendar below:



