Minister says the government is “more agile” in analyzing requests and that around 120,000 irregularly paid benefits have already been cut

Minister Carlos Lupi (Social Security) said this Thursday (September 26, 2024) that, for the second consecutive month, the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) is paying a lower amount in benefits than in the previous 30 days. He mentioned the fine-tooth comb carried out by the government and the modernization of the system adopted to analyze the requests that arrive at the agency.

“On average, [o INSS] paid R$68,302,186.10 in total benefits throughout Brazil. In July, it fell from R$68 million to R$67.950 million. In September, it fell to R$67.011 [milhões]”, he said in an interview with “Good morning, Minister.” from the EBC (Brazilian Communications Company).

“For 2 months in a row, we have been, for the first time in the history of INSS, lowering the volume [gasto com pagamento de benefícios]”, Lupi said. He added that part of this is due to the reduction in the queue, which results in “a smaller volume of people being paid”.

According to the minister, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took office with 2.4 million people waiting “any answer” from INSS regarding benefit requests. “Today, we have around 500 thousand people waiting”, he said. This advancement is due to the system “more modern” and “smarter” adopted by the government.

“If it takes 6 months, 7 months, 8 months to [o INSS] give me the answer, I will receive my right from the day I filed the application [no pedido]”, he stated. “So on average people receive 9 months of sick pay”, said Lupi. With the analysis of requests being faster, the minister said that the government pays aid for a period of 60 to 90 days.

Lupi spoke about the fine-tooth comb carried out by the government on beneficiaries of sickness and disability benefits. “By law, every 2 years, Social Security is required to check whether this benefit is still in force.”, he declared. “When this is no longer in effect, you stop paying that disability benefit or sick pay.“, he said.

According to the minister, around 800 thousand beneficiaries should have already undergone this assessment. “We checked and practically half of those we are checking have expired rights, that is, they no longer have the right to continue receiving sickness benefits. We have already done about 250 thousand [checagens] and from 120 thousand to 125 thousand [benefícios]were suspended”, he declared.

STRIKE AT INSS

Lupi said that the government “is doing what he can” to solve the problems that caused the strike of INSS employees. According to him, the current management received a “cursed inheritance” in the organ.

“The States are working normally, calmly. This negotiation, today, with any type of server on strike, of claim, is done by the Ministry of Management”, he stated.

INSS employees went on strike on July 16. By order of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), the agency is operating with 85% of its staff. Among the demands of the category is the recovery of salary losses.

“It has already been negotiated, an agreement was made with one of the category’s representatives. A second one must make this agreement and there is a third one that is a little divided. We are doing what we can, because we have inherited what I call a cursed inheritance.”, he added.

He added: “I have great confidence and hope that the INSS employees understand that our great boss is the people, and that we should not harm the population. I think this is already happening. This strike, according to the agreement, is already over. We have some issues, but through conversation and dialogue, we are resolving them.”.