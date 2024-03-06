Programs such as BPC and sickness benefit are in the spotlight; cut aims to reduce fiscal deficit and reorganize Social Security spending

The Ministry of Social Security should begin in the coming weeks to comb the beneficiaries of the INSS (National Social Security Institute). The measure is an attempt by the government to save around R$10 billion in 2024.

Programs like BPC (Continuous Payment Benefit) and sickness benefit are in the ministry’s sights. Closed insurance, a program that benefits artisanal fishermen, must also be monitored.

The tendency is for BPC to be the first program to undergo review at the INSS. The benefit guarantees a minimum wage for low-income seniors over 65 and people with disabilities. More than 39 million people receive funds from the program.

Sickness benefit should be the second program to be monitored. Social Security must contact beneficiaries who have received aid for more than a year for a new medical examination.

Regarding closed insurance, the tendency is for the INSS to use the state and municipal database to verify the identity of beneficiaries.

The fine-tooth comb in the INSS comes in the wake of the federal government's need to reduce spending to meet the fiscal target promised for 2024. In the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), the Ministry of Finance predicts zero deficit for the year, with the possibility of a margin by 0.25% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) more or less.

However, the federal government is considering increasing the percentage in this year's LDO, which should be sent to the National Congress in April.