Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2023 – 21:50 Share

The National Council of Social Security, in a resolution published this Friday, the 4th, in the Official Gazette, requested that a tender be held to hire 9,229 civil servants in 2024. Of these, 7,655 would be for the Social Security career and 1574 to reinforce medical expertise.

The hiring forecast comes amid demands from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) to clear the queue for granting benefits – which accumulates 1.8 million requests.

The resolution also informs that the Social Security Budget Proposal for 2024 was approved with a request for supplementation (extra funds) of BRL 652 million for INSS discretionary expenses, that is, those that are not mandatory and that involve, for example , the maintenance of branches.

The council also requested an extra BRL 45 million for the Ministry of Social Security, “with a view to guaranteeing regular operational functioning and the effective provision of services”.

The federal government’s Budget for 2024 has been closely monitored by specialists in public accounts. This is because the new framework establishes an audacious goal: to close the shortfall in public accounts next year. Economists consulted by Estadão see the goal with skepticism and calculate that, to achieve it, it would be necessary to guarantee an extra R$ 100 billion in this second half.

Concentrated effort to zero queue

Under pressure, the INSS has, in recent weeks, boosted the extra work of servers under the Social Security Queue Combat Program (PEFPS), which was launched in July through a Provisional Measure (MP).

The mutirão has a period of nine months, extendable for another three, and provides for the payment of bonuses per completed process, which can almost double the employee’s salary – with an additional maximum of R$ 10,064 per month.

The new president of the INSS, Alessandro Stefanutto, projects that, at this rate, it will be possible to eliminate the wait above 45 days (regular period) before the end of the year – current promise of the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi.

Today, there are 1.79 million requests for benefits and medical expertise awaiting analysis by the INSS. According to the Social Security Transparency Portal, 64% of requests have been in the queue for more than 45 days – of which 24% wait from 45 to 90 days; 27% from three to six months; 11% from six less to one year; and 2% have been waiting for more than a year.