The INSS begins to pay this Monday (2) the first installment of the 13th salary to another group of retirees and pensioners, now for those who earn above a minimum wage (R$ 1,212).

Those who have numbers 1 and 6 as the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS) card receive today, with payments extending until Friday.

+ See how MEI must declare the Income Tax 2022

Who earns below minimum wage

Last week, the INSS started paying the first installment of the 13th for those who receive up to one minimum wage. The payment calendar for this group will also end on May 6, according to the calendar.

how to consult

Consultation of the statement with the amounts and payment dates of the 13th salary can be done through the Meu INSS application, through the website gov.br/meuinss or by calling 135.

payment calendars

13th salary for those who receive a minimum wage:

End of NIS* – 1st installment date – 2nd installment date

1 – April 25 – May 25

2 – April 26 – May 26

3 – April 27 – May 27

4th – 28th of April – 30th of May

5th – 29th of April – 31st of May

6th – 2nd of May – 1st of June

7th – 3rd of May – 2nd of June

8th – 4th of May – 3rd of June

9th – 5th of May – 6th of June

0 – 6th of May – 7th of June

13 for those who earn more than one minimum wage:

End of NIS* – 1st installment – ​​2nd installment

1st and 6th – May 2nd – June 1st

2nd and 7th – May 3rd – June 2nd

3rd and 8th – May 4th – June 3rd

4th and 9th – May 5th – June 6th

5th and 0th – May 6th – June 7th

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat