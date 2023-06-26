Diego Sousai

06/26/2023 – 2:33 am

Retirees, pensioners and beneficiaries of aid from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) begin to receive this Monday (26), along with the normal benefit, the second installment of the 13th salary in advance. The payment schedule continues until the 7th of July.

The first recipients of the advance payment of the salary bonus are policyholders who have a benefit card ending in 1 (digit before the dash) and who receive up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,320).

For those who earn above the national minimum, credits will be made from July 3 to 7, starting with insured persons who have final registration 1 and 6. The second installment of the bonus comes with discounts, such as the Income Tax.

For benefits granted after May 2023, the payment of the annual bonus will be made in a single installment, together with the monthly fee for November 2023.

Second installment calendar

Who receives minimum wage (R$ 1,320)

End of benefit 1 – 6/26

End of benefit 2 – 6/27

End of benefit 3 – 6/28

End of benefit 4 – 6/29

End of benefit 5 – 6/30

End of benefit 6 – 3/7

End of benefit 7 – 4/7

End of Benefit 8 – 5/7

End of benefit 9 – 6/7

End of benefit 0 – 7/7

Who earns above the minimum wage

End of benefit 1 and 6 – 3/7

End of benefit 2 and 7 – 4/7

End of Benefit 3 and 8 – 5/7

End of benefit 4 and 9 – 6/7

Benefit end 5 and 0 – 7/7























