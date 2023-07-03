Diego Sousai

7/3/2023

The second installment of the 13th salary for retirees, pensioners and beneficiaries of aid of up to one minimum wage will be paid until July 7, according to the National Institute of Social Security.

The date for the money to be available in the account is defined by the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS). The first installment was paid between the end of May and the beginning of June.

There are two calendars – one for those who earn 1 minimum wage and another for those who earn more.

Beneficiaries of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can consult the amount to be received through the Meu INSS application or through the website.























