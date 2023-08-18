Measure was approved by the National Social Security Council by 14 votes to 1; deliberation took place this Thursday (17.Aug.2023)

Retirees and pensioners from the INSS (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social) will pay less in future payroll loan operations. By 14 votes to 1, the CNPS (National Social Security Council) approved this Thursday (17.Aug.2023) the new interest limit of 1.91% per month for these operations.

The new ceiling is 0.06 percentage points lower than the old limit, of 1.97% per month, which was in force since March. The interest ceiling for the payroll credit card fell from 2.89% to 2.83% per month. Proposed by the government itself, the measures come into force as soon as the normative instruction is published in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union).

The justification for the reduction was the 0.5 percentage point cut in the Selic, basic interest rate. O Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the BC (Central Bank) reduced basic interest rates from 13.75% to 13.25% per annum at the last meeting, on August 2nd.

During the meeting, the Minister of social Security, Carlos Lupi, said that the portfolio intends to propose further reductions in the payroll loan ceiling as the Selic rate falls. Changes must be approved by the CNPS.

Luppi also said that official banks charge fees lower than the new ceiling of 1.91% per month. Banco do Brasil charges 1.77% per month Caixa, 1.7% per month.

only the CNF (National Confederation of Financial Institutions) voted against. The entity asked that the vote be postponed because the payroll loan offer is shrinking. The claim was not accepted.

deadlock

The INSS payroll loan interest limit was the subject of clashes at the beginning of the year. In March, the CNPS reduced the ceiling to 1.7% per annum. The decision opposed the ministries of Social Security and Finance.

The Ministry of Social Security defended a ceiling of 1.87% per month, equivalent to that charged by Caixa Econômica Federal before the suspension of payroll loans for retirees and pensioners. A Farm defended a limit of 1.99% per month, which allowed Banco do Brasil, which charged a rate of 1.95% per month, to resume lending.

The banks suspended the offer. They stated that the measure caused imbalances in financial institutions. Under protest from union centrals, Banco do Brasil and Caixa also stopped granting loans because the ceiling of 1.7% per month was lower than that charged by the institutions.

The decision fell to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who arbitrated the impasse and, at the end of March, decided on the ceiling of 1.97% per month.