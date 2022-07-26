Although the Federal Justice Council (CJF) released the payment of R$ 1.5 billion for the payment of social security and assistance debts from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) this Tuesday (26), the payment of precatories – government judicial debts above 60 minimum wages – was suspended after the enactment of the Benefits PEC.

With the new amendment, the difference between the value of court orders already issued and the new limit ended up being allocated to government programs and social security, limiting the value of court orders paid each year.

INSS: Justice releases R$ 1.5 billion for payment of arrears

Forgotten money: FGTS and PIS/Pasep withdrawals are still available

In practice, the federal government released R$ 32.4 billion to the Judiciary, which is equivalent to about 75% of the total requested, of R$ 42.8 billion. For the Federal Court, which pays the INSS precatories, only R$ 25.4 billion were released.

Of this total, only R$ 11.1 billion are used to pay off judicial debts of INSS policyholders. The initial forecast, according to the CJF, was to pay R$ 14 billion in INSS precatories, a difference of almost R$ 3 billion.

What is not paid in precatories in the year 2022 will be included in the Budget for the next years.

The new rule also generated an impasse in relation to the payment of legal fees with the lowest transfer of resources. To try to resolve the matter, the CJF will hold a meeting on August 2nd.