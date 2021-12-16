The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) announced that the mandatory Life Proof will go back into effect as of January. Retirees and pensioners must follow the calendar according to the month of the beneficiary’s birthday. The procedure was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the INSS, around 3.3 million retirees have not yet updated their records this year. In total, 32,994,656 have already undergone the procedure, adding up the re-registrations carried out in 2020 and 2021.

Those who do not take the life test during the next year may lose their right to retirement. In case of delay of more than six months, the INSS cancels the benefit. In case of cancellation, the beneficiary must go to the bank and provide proof of life. With that, income will be reactivated, and payments will be released.

The registration can be updated at INSS branches, at banks where beneficiaries receive their installments or through the Meu INSS application. In the latter case, the retiree must have facial biometrics registered in the system. For those who want to take the proof of life this year, it is necessary to re-register at bank branches. See the calendar:

Expiration of proof of life Update deadline

November 2022 to June 2021 January 2022

July and August 2021 February 2022

September and October 2021 March 2022

November and December 2021 April 2022

