The National Social Security Institute (INSS) announced today (24) the possibility of using biometric technologies to confirm, by its beneficiaries, the agreement to acquire payroll-deductible loans. The idea is to avoid the harassment practiced by financial institutions and correspondents who, using information leaked by the INSS, make payroll-deductible loans available to retirees and public servants without their request.

The possibility of using biometrics was suggested by the president of the INSS, Leonardo José Rolim Guimarães, during a hearing at the Financial Inspection and Control Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, which discusses the leak of information from the institute.

During the hearing, lawmakers reported cases in which the telemarketers of some banks found out about the granting of pensions even before the beneficiaries knew that their pension was covered by the INSS. Guimarães said that the subject has been the object of study and work by the INSS.

“I am a civil servant at the Chamber and I also receive harassment from payroll requests almost daily. In general, this is done by banking correspondents, and it is something that still occurs on a large scale”, said the president of the INSS.

Faced with this problem, the INSS, according to Guimarães, is studying “the possibility of using biometric confirmation technology that is already used for proof of life, so that pensioner retirees can confirm the payroll loan.” He admitted that this type of harassment is, in fact, attributed to information leakage, adding that there are also cases where the harassment originates from information that was already available to depository institutions as a result of previously contracted loans.

central bank

The deputy head of the Department of Conduct Supervision of the Central Bank, Francisco José Barbosa da Silveira, said that the number of complaints related to the payroll is growing. “Unfortunately, in the fourth quarter of 2020, we detected a significant increase in the number of complaints related to payroll, resulting from the heating of this market from the release of the additional 5% margin on October 1st”, he said.

Silveira explained that, in case of non-recognition or withdrawal of the loan, the financial institution is responsible for canceling the transaction “at no cost to the client, after the amount received”.

“It turns out that, of the complaints registered, part of them are legitimate and are due to illegitimate contracts made by correspondents. Another part of these complaints is made illegitimately by correspondents who wish to cancel the previous operation so that they can replace it with another one intermediated by them, in order to receive the commission”, informed the BC representative.

“Then another question arises as to whether or not this complaint may have been made with the consent of the customers, which leads us to a need for greater depth to separate one thing from the other”, he added, recalling that it is the responsibility of the contracting institution to conduct of the correspondent acting on its behalf, which includes the responsibility of the financial institution to apply sanctions to the correspondents within the scope of its contracts.

Among the sanctions that can be applied, Silveira pointed out the partial or total blocking of activities, the imposition of a fine or even the termination of the contract.

“Institutions making loans are required to identify, up to the CPF level, the person who works for the correspondent responsible for the loan. However, it is important to note that loan offer phone calls that do not generate a contract or record have a more complex and often limited tracking possibility. In any case, institutions have important mechanisms. One of them is Do Not Disturb”, he added.

According to Silveira, the BC supervises financial institutions in the payroll market, and “complaints are an important subsidy for conduct supervision actions, ranging from determining the correction of procedures to the initiation of administrative proceedings against the institutions and their administrators”.

The BC representative said that the deployment of the digital medium has evolved quickly and reduced claims for non-recognition of loans. What has helped the BC “in identifying and punishing bad correspondents”.

“But this is a complex problem. There is no simple solution that will solve the problem permanently without limiting healthy retirees’ access to a viable and secure line of credit. In this sense, the evolution of the offer and contracting with the use of technology and the quality of transparent and fair customer service must continue to be everyone’s objective”, he added.

