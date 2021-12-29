Policyholders of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) have until June 2022 to provide proof of life. The INSS published an ordinance, this Tuesday (28), which extends the deadlines for those who did not provide proof between 2020 and 2021.

Those who did not prove life until December 2020 have until February 2022 to take the test. Anyone who had to prove life between January and June of this year has until March to prove it. See the new deadlines in the table below.

In 2022, the insured must provide proof of life in the month of his/her birthday. Blocks for those who do not provide proof will begin in July 2022, informed the INSS.

the proof of life is mandatory for retirees, pensioners and those receiving INSS benefits. The proof prevents fraud and ensures the benefit.

+ INSS: see the main changes to retire in 2022

“The document also passes the start of the proof of life blocks for the month of the beneficiary’s birthday to the month of July and authorizes the financial institutions responsible for payment to carry out the proof of life in the month prior to the month of the beneficiary’s birthday” , says INSS note.

The insured who misses the term of the proof of life will have the benefit suspended. The proof can be made at the bank where the benefit payment is made, including at the ATM.

People with mobility difficulties can call 135 or access the website my INSS to schedule the proof of home life. In this case, an INSS employee will go to the insured person’s residence.

Check out the new deadlines for taking the INSS life test:

