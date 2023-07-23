Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/22/2023 – 4:16 pm Share

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) made it easier to grant the benefit for temporary disability (known as sickness aid). Now, the issuance of the conclusive opinion of the federal medical expert will no longer be necessary .

For granting the benefit, it will be necessary to send a list of documents. According to the INSS, the maximum period for granting the benefit will be 180 days. If the application is denied, a new application can be requested within a maximum period of 15 days.

Documents can be sent through the My INSS app or through the website. The request can also be made by Central 135, but the benefit will be pending “until the documents are delivered to a Social Security Agency (APS) or attached by the Meu INSS platform”, explains the body.

According to the INSS, the following information must be sent:

– Full name of the insured;

– Date of issue of the document – ​​it cannot be more than 90 days;

– Diagnosis in full or code of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD);

– Signature and identification of the issuing professional, with name and registration in the class council, or stamp;

– Start date of leave or rest;

– Estimated time required for rest.

On Tuesday, the 18th, the federal government edited a provisional measure that created the Program to Combat the Social Security Queue (PEFPS), with the aim of reducing INSS queues. The MP was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette. Today, 1.79 million people are waiting in line for benefit request analysis and medical expertise, according to the Social Security Transaparency Portal.

The program provides that administrative servants and medical experts who join receive a bonus payment of, respectively, R$ 68 and R$ 75 per completed procedure. The focus will be on processes that have been waiting in the benefit queue for more than 45 days or that have expired, in addition to expert examinations that are overdue for more than 30 days.