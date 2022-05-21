The medical experts of INSS (National Social Security Institute) announced on the 6th Friday (May 20, 2022) the end of the strike of the category. The resumption of service to the beneficiaries of the municipality starts again on Monday (23.May.2022).

The ANMP (National Association of Expert Doctors) reported that, in a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, José Carlos Oliveira, the claims of the category were accepted by the government. Here’s the intact of the term of agreement (2 MB)

At the meeting it was decided that, in case of linear adjustment for civil servants, the federal government should pay the amount in the same way.

On the other hand, if payment is offered to specific categories, the MTP must give a 19.99% adjustment to the experts.

READJUSTMENT

INSS workers went on strike to collect salary readjustments. They asked for the recomposition of the inflation accumulated in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which would give an increase of 19.99%. The start date of the movement was agreed with other civil servants who ask for a raise from the Executive. The stoppage, however, was centered on the INSS.