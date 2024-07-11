Public employees of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security), linked to the SINSSP (Union of Social Security and Pension Workers in the State of São Paulo), began a nationwide strike on Wednesday (10.Jul.2024). The strike is due to a lack of agreement with the federal government on salary adjustments. It affects both those who work in person at agencies and those who work in home office.

The strike may affect the analysis of the granting of benefits such as retirement, pensions, BPC (Continuous Benefit Payment), face-to-face care (except medical examination and analysis of appeals and pension and retirement reviews). Despite numerous rounds of negotiations with the government, there was no agreement on the category’s salary adjustment.

According to SINSSP, the installation of the strike command was approved, with the 1st meeting scheduled for the 12th, to analyze the direction of the movement.

The INSS has 19,000 active civil servants. The majority (15,000) are technicians, who are responsible for most of the institution’s services. There are also 4,000 analysts. In total, 50% of workers are still working remotely.

Measures

In a statement, the INSS reported that it will study contingency measures so that the population is not affected. According to the agency, the “balance of the strike” started on Wednesday (10.Jul) indicates “that there was no impact on the INSS system and service”.

The institute says “that more than 100 INSS services can be performed by My INSS platformwhich has a mobile version (app) and desktop. In addition to the 135 Call Center”. Citizens who need INSS services, such as making an application, fulfilling a requirement, requesting sickness benefit, for example, can use these means.

Another call

INSS public employees have decided to go on an indefinite strike starting next Tuesday (16th July). The movement, called by Fenasps (National Federation of Unions of Health, Labor, Social Security and Social Assistance Workers), sent a letter to the Minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck, and to the president of INSS, Alessandro Stefanutto, communicating the category’s strike throughout the country.

In the document, the entity declares that “after analyzing the proposals presented by the government“, there was “few advances” in the negotiation.

With information from Brazil Agency.