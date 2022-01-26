The cuts in the 2022 Budget, made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), affected several areas, especially the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which had R$988 million vetoed. The loss must be felt mainly at the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), whose resources dwindled 41% and reached R$ 1.4 billion a year.

With this, the INSS will have R$ 709.8 million for the national administration, which can compromise the functioning of the institute’s agencies due to costs with electricity, water and internet, in addition to outsourced services such as cleaning and security.

+ INSS loses R$ 1 billion with Bolsonaro’s veto of the Budget

+ Budget 2022: see the main cuts made by the Bolsonaro government

In addition, the budget reduction should compromise the service of new INSS requests – currently 1.8 million people are waiting for their requests in the queue. In the limit, the money destined to the INSS may be insufficient to pay new retirements, pensions and aid.

Rapporteur for the 2022 Budget in the Chamber, federal deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) will take the discussion to the Joint Budget Committee of the National Congress so that Bolsonaro’s vetoes are undone.

“The vetoes of INSS programs are very worrying because, in the two years of the pandemic, services to meet retirement and other benefits were greatly affected. There is a great pent-up demand, mainly from the most needy people, which Congress sought to meet”, declared Leal in a social network.

Among the resources withdrawn from the INSS, data processing services lost BRL 180.6 million, a continuous improvement project lost BRL 94.1 million and the area of ​​recognition of social security rights had BRL 3.4 million cut.

According to the Personnel Statistical Panel (PEP) of the Ministry of Economy, the number of INSS servers has shrunk by 37.7% in the last ten years. In 2021, there were 22,676 civil servants, against more than 36,000 in 2012.

According to the newspaper O Globo, INSS employees plan to pressure parliamentarians to overturn the president’s budget cuts.

Despite the cuts, Bolsonaro kept BRL 1.7 billion for the salary readjustment of federal police officers, BRL 4.9 billion for the electoral fund and BRL 16.5 billion for rapporteur amendments, the so-called “secret budget”, which does not detail how the money will be spent by parliamentarians.

“In the next session of Congress, we will fight to overturn the cuts to the INSS budget made by Bolsonaro. It is unacceptable that, after all the cruelties done to our people, Bolsonaro still insists on withdrawing funds from Social Security”, said federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), to the Extra newspaper.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

