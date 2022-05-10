The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) released a technical note requesting 7830 vacancies for the Ministry of Economy and also the content of the basic schedule of the next competition.

On average, the public notice is approved up to six months after the ministry’s authorization for the vacancies. For those who want to prepare in advance for the contest, this is the time.

+Ipea: Brazil has 1.5 million drivers and product deliverers

Distribution of vacancies and remuneration

On April 20, the institute requested 7,830 vacancies for the ministry of economy. 6,084 for the technical staff and 1,746 vacancies for the social security analyst staff. The remuneration will be, respectively, R$5,447 and R$8,357.

The agency has already requested authorization from the Ministry

On April 26, the technical note was published with the basic schedule and the request to open the tender.

On the 4th, federal deputy Vivi Reis (PSOL-PA) said at the Official Security Commission that the call for competition is urgent, since the servers are getting sick due to the overload of work. The Ministry of Economy argued that, if any contest is approved this year, the INSS will be a priority.