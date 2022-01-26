Decree 10,410, published by the federal government in June 2020, brings new rules for paying the 13th salary of INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners. However, due to Covid-19, the payment of the additional salary has been brought forward in the last two years to try to minimize the impact of the pandemic. This year, however, payment should not be made in advance and the new rules should apply.

+ Check out what to do to receive the INSS retirement ceiling

For this year, Decree 10,410 established the following dates for deposits: first installment, paid with the August payroll, and the second installment, paid with the November payroll.

See below for the additional salary payment dates for this year.

First installment for those who earn up to one minimum wage:

Final benefit 1: receive on August 25th;

Final benefit 2: receive on August 26th;

Final benefit 3: receive on August 29;

Final benefit 4: receive on August 30th;

Final benefit 5: receive on August 31st;

Final benefit 6 receives September 1st;

Final benefit 7: receive on September 2;

Final benefit 8: receive on September 5th;

Final benefit 9: receive on September 6th;

Final Benefit 0: Received on September 8th.

First installment for those who earn more than one salary:

Final benefits 1 and 6 receive on September 1st;

Final benefit 2 and 7: receive on September 2;

Final benefits 3 and 8: receive on September 5th;

Final benefit 4 and 9: receive on September 6;

Final benefit 5 and 0: received on September 8th.

Second installment for those who earn up to one minimum wage:

Final benefit 1: receive on November 24th;

Final benefit 2: receive on November 25th;

Final benefit 3: receive on November 28;

Final benefit 4: receive on November 29;

Final benefit 5: receive on November 30th;

Final benefit 6: receive on December 1st;

Final benefit 7: receive on December 2nd;

Final benefit 8: receive on December 5th;

Final benefit 9: receive on December 6th;

Final Benefit 0: Received on December 7th.

Second installment for those who earn more than one salary:

Final benefit 1 and 6: receive on December 1st;

Final benefit 2 and 7: receive on December 2;

Final benefits 3 and 8: receive on December 5th;

Final benefit 4 and 9: receive on December 6th;

Final benefit 5 and 0: receive on December 7th.

