The INSS (National Social Security Institute) released a normative instruction with rules on the rights of insured persons and internal processes for public servants. The instruction was published on March 29 in the Official Gazette. Here’s the intact of the document.

The instruction changes the criteria for administering, maintaining, recognizing and reviewing the right of beneficiaries. The document acts in registration, benefit, maintenance, social security administrative process, benefit accumulation, international agreement, appeal, review, social security compensation and professional rehabilitation.

Regulation 128, with more than 200 pages, should guide workers who grant and review pensions, pensions and allowances. Currently there are about 1.6 million beneficiaries waiting for a response from the agency, the purpose of the instruction is to reduce this wait.

Among the main changes is the update of the PPP (Social Psychographic Profile), which ensures special retirement. The existence of biological monitoring and filling in the NIT (Worker Identification Number) were excluded from the form.

Another change is in the proof of stable union. Previously, the INSS required documentation proving the union of the 2 years prior to the request. With the instruction you will only need documentation.

The grace period – the time that the worker is still entitled to social security coverage even without contributing – has increased. In the old norm, the worker has 12 months of coverage. According to the instruction, he will have another 12 months.

The instruction prohibits heirs from exchanging retirement for a more advantageous benefit. The measure had already been barred by the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Instruction 128 also reaffirms the DER (Application Entry Date) and complementation.

Another change presented will be in the counting of time of sickness benefit in retirement. The rule no longer counts as special the time of leave of workers who received the sick pay and work in activities harmful to health. The change means that professionals away from risk areas cannot obtain a special pension.