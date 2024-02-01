Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/02/2024 – 22:54

The National Social Security Institute (INSS) will invite 4.3 million retirees, pensioners and beneficiaries of long-term benefits to take the annual life test. Since the beginning of 2023, It is up to the institute to prove that the beneficiary is alive, based on data crossing. However, in cases where tracking is not effective, the holder must provide proof of life himself.

“They fall into cases where the INSS is unable to provide proof of life because it cannot find the beneficiary in any database. Because of this, a notification is sent via the Meu INSS app, Central 135, and/or bank notification informing that the proof of life has not yet been carried out”, stated the INSS. The 4,351,557 people called up were born between January and March.

3,089,043 people born in January and February have already been notified. This Thursday it was the turn of 1,262,514 who have a birthday in March who have been without a life test for more than 12 months.

Policyholders who receive the notification must contact Meu INSS or the bank where they receive the benefit to provide proof of life.

After 60 days after notifications via the Meu INSS app, Central 135, and/or bank notification, if there is no proof of life, the payment may be blocked.