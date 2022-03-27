The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) this week releases benefits to retirees and pensioners who receive up to a minimum wage.

Payments are made according to the Social Identification Number (NIS). This Monday (28), final NIS 2 policyholders will receive; on Tuesday (29), NIS 3; on Wednesday (30), NIS 4; NIS 5, on Thursday (31); and NIS 6, Friday (1).

INSS payments for the month of March end on April 7.

+ Auxílio Brasil: Caixa pays new installments this week; see calendar

To consult the extract, the citizen can access the INSS website or the “My INSS” application.

See the INSS payment calendar in 2022:

The INSS post: benefits will be paid to 5 groups this week; see who receives appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#INSS #benefits #paid #groups #week #receives