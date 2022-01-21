Retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who earn more than one minimum wage can now consult the January benefit statement at Meu INSS.

The correction index for those earning more than one salary and the new social security ceiling has not yet been made official. The 24 million insured people who earn up to one minimum wage were readjusted by 10.18%.

+ INSS: Retirees will have a 10.16% readjustment; ceiling rises to R$ 7,087

The consultation of the new benefit amount can be done through the application or website My INSS.

Next week, policyholders who earn the national floor and have a payment card ending in 1, without considering the last check digit, which appears after the dash, will begin to receive the amounts, according to Extra. Payments for this range run until February 7th.

For retirees and INSS beneficiaries who earn more than the minimum wage, the first payment with readjustment will be made between February 1st and 7th, but the INSS has not yet informed whether it will apply a readjustment of 10.18% or 10.16% , which was the closed National Consumer Price Index (INPC) for 2021.

The post INSS: Benefit consultation with readjustment is now available on the app appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#INSS #Benefit #consultation #readjustment #app