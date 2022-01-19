The National Institute of Social Insurance (INSS) began to make the extracts of benefits with the annual readjustment for consultation of retirees and pensioners. Although the organ still processes the payment sheet referring to January, whose payment begins on the 25th, some beneficiaries are already available.

The INSS also defined the day on which it will release the statements of all beneficiaries, usually released at the end of each month, so it is possible that not everyone will be able to view the query. However, since the data is charged gradually in the system, some citizens can already conduct the consultation, according to some extracts that the SP sheet had access.

Extracts – detailing discounts related to income tax and possible consigned loans – available can be viewed on the site and in the application my INSS (android and iOS).

According to the INSS, 36 million beneficiaries, 23,463,947 receive the minimum wage (R$ 1,212) and 12,110,325 earn above the national minimum wage. With the 10.16% readjustment based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), the new INSS ceiling is R$7,087.

Those who earn the minimum receives the payment between January 25 and February 7. Beneficiaries above the floor are paid between 1 and 7 February. To know the exact date of payment you must consult the penultimate number of the INSS benefit number – the last before the post-hyphen digit.

How to understand the INSS extract

– Total value of MR (adjusted monthly fee) of the period: value of the benefit with annual readjustment without discounts;

– Consignment Banking Loan: If there is, it is a loan discount that is discounted directly into the source of payment;

– abatement The beneficiary of the age of 65 years: beneficiaries above this age have extra income tax exemption quota;

– Income tax retained at source: IR discount, if any.

See the INSS payment calendar

