From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/26/2024 – 6:00

Starting this Monday, the 26th, retirees and pensioners of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) will begin to receive the August benefit. The first are those who earn up to a minimum wage, currently worth R$1,412.

For those who receive above this amount, credits begin on September 2nd.

Payments are made in installments and take into account the final number of the benefit card, without considering the last verification digit, which appears after the dash. All payments will be made by September 6th.

Check out the August calendar

Up to 1 minimum wage

Final 1: August 26

Final 2: August 27

Final 3: August 28

Final 4: August 29

Final 5: August 30

From the end of September 6, payments will be made, namely:

Final 6: September 2

Final 7: September 3

Final 8: September 4th

Final 9: September 5th

Final 0: September 6th

Beneficiaries who earn above the national minimum wage will receive from September:

Finals 1 and 6: September 2

Finals 2 and 7: September 3

Finals 3 and 8: September 4

Finals 4 and 9: September 5

Finals 5 & 0: September 6

How to consult statement

The payment statement is now available at My INSS. Simply access the website and, after logging in, on the home screen, click on the “Payment Statement” service. You can access the statement and all details about the benefit payment. The consultation can also be done through the app, which will also ask for a login and password. Then, all available services and the beneficiary’s information history will be listed.

You can also make a query by calling 135. When calling, provide your CPF number and confirm some registration information with the attendant to avoid fraud. The service hours are Monday to Saturday, from 7 am to 10 pm.