08/26/2024 – 6:00
Starting this Monday, the 26th, retirees and pensioners of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) will begin to receive the August benefit. The first are those who earn up to a minimum wage, currently worth R$1,412.
For those who receive above this amount, credits begin on September 2nd.
Payments are made in installments and take into account the final number of the benefit card, without considering the last verification digit, which appears after the dash. All payments will be made by September 6th.
Check out the August calendar
Up to 1 minimum wage
Final 1: August 26
Final 2: August 27
Final 3: August 28
Final 4: August 29
Final 5: August 30
From the end of September 6, payments will be made, namely:
Final 6: September 2
Final 7: September 3
Final 8: September 4th
Final 9: September 5th
Final 0: September 6th
Beneficiaries who earn above the national minimum wage will receive from September:
Finals 1 and 6: September 2
Finals 2 and 7: September 3
Finals 3 and 8: September 4
Finals 4 and 9: September 5
Finals 5 & 0: September 6
How to consult statement
The payment statement is now available at My INSS. Simply access the website and, after logging in, on the home screen, click on the “Payment Statement” service. You can access the statement and all details about the benefit payment. The consultation can also be done through the app, which will also ask for a login and password. Then, all available services and the beneficiary’s information history will be listed.
You can also make a query by calling 135. When calling, provide your CPF number and confirm some registration information with the attendant to avoid fraud. The service hours are Monday to Saturday, from 7 am to 10 pm.
#INSS #begins #paying #retirees #receive #minimum #wage #calendar
Leave a Reply