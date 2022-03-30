A worker who wants to apply for the benefit of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will have to wait more than three months to receive their values. According to data from the Social Security statistical bulletin, released by Rádio Senado, in January 2022, the average analysis time for granting INSS benefits was 94 days. This is the longest wait time since April 2021 when the time was 102 days.

+ INSS: understand how the advance of the 13th salary will be paid, in 2 installments

The data show that in the State of Tocantins this period reached 155 days (more than 5 months to have the benefit approved), while in the Federal District it took 56 days.

It is important to remember that since June 2021, the new INSS benefit analysis deadlines have come into force. The agency will have a period between 30 and 90 days to analyze the grant, depending on the benefit, valid both for new requests and for those already awaiting a response. Until then, the law provided for a maximum limit of 45 days for the analysis of all benefits, but this period had not been fulfilled by the institute.

Check the maximum time provided by the INSS for each analysis today:

Maternity salary: 30 days

Retirement due to common and accidental disability: 45 days

Common illness and work accident benefit: 45 days

Pension for death: 60 days

Aid-incarceration: 60 days

Accident allowance: 60 days

Assistance benefit for people with disabilities (BPC): 90 days

Elderly care benefit (BPC): 90 days

Pensions, except for disability: 90 days

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat