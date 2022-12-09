The agencies of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) will be closed this Friday (9.Dec.2022) due to the game of the Brazilian football team against the Croatia team at 12h (Brasília time). The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The measure is in line with the Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy No. 9.763/2022, which established an optional point on the days of the selection’s games at that time. The INSS points out that the branches will be closed, but the remote service channels are still available to citizens throughout the day.

Central 135 will also have a special operation on the days of the national team’s matches. Personal service will be suspended 30 minutes before the match and will resume 30 minutes after the end of the game. During this interval, the 135 center will continue to operate with electronic assistance.

Through the 135 electronic service, it is possible to obtain information about the benefit, find out the scheduled time of the next service at the branch or even obtain payment information. Calls to 135 are free from a landline. Those who use cell phones pay only the value of a local call.

My INSS

My INSS will remain available both on the internet and on the mobile app.

Through My INSS, it is possible to request benefits, issue extracts, meet requirements and schedule face-to-face assistance. Citizens also find the virtual assistant Helô, who guides and answers questions about INSS services and benefits.

