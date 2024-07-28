Institute employees began the strike on Tuesday (16 July); category asks for salary improvement and a list of demands

The strike by INSS (National Institute of Social Security) employees entered its 13th day this Sunday (28.Jul.2024). Although it maintains that the strike did not significantly impact the services provided to the population, the agency reinforced the guidelines for those who need certain services.

According to the institute, more than 100 services can be scheduled through the My INSS website; through the platform of the same name, which has a mobile version, or through the telephone call center 135, which operates from Monday to Saturday, from 7 am to 10 pm.

The INSS also advises citizens who need expert assistance to obtain sickness benefit to use Atestmed, a remote document assessment service that the institute implemented, promising to make the analysis faster and less bureaucratic, eliminating the need for an in-person assessment.

In cases of medical examination already scheduled for temporary disability benefit, the insured may request conversion of the examination appointment to Atestmed. “For other cases, the guidance is to reschedule the appointment via 135 or Meu INSS”says the institute.

INSS employees went on strike on Tuesday (16 July), for an indefinite period.

Claims

In addition to the recovery of salary losses in recent years, the category demands the restructuring and recognition of the Social Security career as typical of the State; compliance with the 2022 strike agreement; a higher level for entry as a Social Security Technician; incorporation of bonuses; a 30-hour workday for all and compliance with the working hours provided for by law; repeal of rules that determine the end of teleworking and the establishment of a performance management program; working conditions and labor rights for all, regardless of the type of work; an end to institutional moral harassment; and restructuring of social security services.

