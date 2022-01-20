The 10.16% readjustment for those who receive benefits from the National Social Security Institute (INSS), published this Thursday (20), in the Official Gazette (DOU), will not be valid for those who retired in 2021. , only those who retired in 2020, or before that, will receive the amounts with the readjustment. The additional fee for those who retired last year will be lower.

The explanation is simple: Those who started receiving in 2021 will have a proportional adjustment, because the Federal Government understands that the amounts received did not have the full impact of the high cost of living throughout the year.

Thus, the beneficiary, who started receiving in 2021, will receive the benefit at a rate that varies according to the month in which the citizen started receiving retirement in 2021.

See the rates, according to the month that each beneficiary started receiving support, below:

February 2021 – 9.86%;

March 2021 – 8.97%;

April 2021 – 8.04%;

May 2021 – 7.63%;

June 2021 – 6.61%;

July 2021 – 5.97%;

August 2021 – 4.90%;

September 2021 – 3.99%;

October 2021 – 2.75%;

November 2021 – 1.58%;

December 2021 – 0.73%.

The INSS grants an annual adjustment to the benefit to compensate for inflation measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which makes citizens lose purchasing power.

Those who are retired and receive up to one minimum wage will start receiving payment with the new amount from January 25th. The others receive from February 1st.

With the new adjustments, the ceiling of benefits paid by the INSS, which was R$ 6,433.57, goes to R$ 7,087.22. The floor is now at R$1,212. According to the INSS, 23 million policyholders receive the minimum benefit.

