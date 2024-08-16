Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, stressed that the Dubai Police General Command is one of the leading police departments in embracing and supporting young talents, and has many experiences that contribute significantly to providing young people with knowledge, experiences and sciences, and has various opportunities through which it enables young people to become leaders in the future.

Major General Al Razooqi added during a dialogue session organised by the Dubai Police Young Leaders Council at the Research and Development Centre at the General Command, under the title “Inspiring Leaders”, in the presence of the Chairperson of the Young Leaders Council, Eng. Salama Al Falasi, that the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and the Assistant Commander-in-Chief, are keen to support youth energies and involve them directly and effectively in various committees, work teams and specialised projects, which reflects the level of empowerment and ensures youth participation in all operations and future plans.

The “Inspiring Leaders” session is part of a series of leadership sessions organised by the Young Leaders Council, which aims to transfer expertise and knowledge and communicate effectively and directly with a number of inspiring leaders in Dubai Police, as well as within the activities, events and programmes organised by the Council in conjunction with International Youth Day.

During the session, Major General Khaled Al Razooqi presented his personal and professional experiences at different age levels, their impact on his life and career path, the challenges he faced as an employee, and how to transform challenges and difficulties into opportunities through which he achieves success, distinction, and leadership.

Al Razooqi called on the youth of the Dubai Police General Command to work as a team, and urged them to manage time as correctly as possible, manage priorities, and the importance of adopting many qualities at work, including keenness to cooperate, build positive bridges of communication, and be frank with officials at all stages of completing projects and tasks assigned to them.