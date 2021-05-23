Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

In an exceptional view, the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, on the Sharjah TV screen, presents its viewers with its latest development programs, “Inspired”, which narrates the history of success and highlights the achievements of a group of personalities who have contributed over successive years in influencing the process of building the state. Efforts in various fields, until it became a model for new generations to follow.

The program, which is broadcasted weekly every Tuesday at 10 pm, displays a photo biography of a character who was able to reserve a place for herself on the ladder of glory locally and regionally. Positions and tasks until he managed the most important local media platform.

Unique presentation and directorial vision

The program includes many scenes and situations that are narrated by the guest in a distinguished directorial style, where the character is alone during the episode with the camera to talk about the bright stages of his life, in a sequential and interesting manner, and the viewers take a trip to the most prominent stations and achievements that contributed to the formation of his personality and his successes.

Guests

The program had hosted in its previous episode the poet Awad bin Hasum Al-Darmaki, a lecturer and writer in the field of strategic planning, human development and enterprise development, where he narrated important aspects of his life, starting from childhood and youth, to obtaining academic degrees, and presented many poems for which he was famous. And other paintings that reflected the human poet’s personality.

Mirrors application

The audience, who was unable to follow the program during its daily presentation on the channel, will be able to watch all its episodes through the “Maraya” application, which the authority designated for free to be a digital platform and library that includes all works, series and programs broadcast by the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority channels throughout the year, free of charge. Access it, with high accuracy and quality in terms of sound and image, at the following link https://maraya.sba.net.ae/title/593.