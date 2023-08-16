Rome – A lie yielding millions. Michael Oher, the former NFL player whose story inspired the Sandra Bullock film The Blind Side, says Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never actually adopted him.

According to American media reports, citing the documentation filed with the Shelby County Court in Tennessee, the Tuohy family limited itself to having the former player sign the cards with which they stripped him of legal authority and the use of his name in order to get rich.

“Michael Oher discovered the lie in February 2023, when he learned that the estate management he had signed up to and which he believed would make him a member of the Tuohy family, actually offered him no familial relationship,” the court filings read. The film The Blind Side was based on the story of Oher who as a poor young man managed to get into the NFL with the help of the Tuohy family.