Along the way, the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues the journey of goodness and blessed giving, whose fruits include the sons of the nation and its loved ones from friendly and fraternal peoples across the world.

A civilizational march witnessed by far and near elevation, pride and prosperity, embodied on the ground with the launch of our glorious experience, since the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the founding fathers, were the first building blocks of the Union.

Strong foundations, a united home, one family, and a wise and inspiring leadership that joins together, with its continuous and uninterrupted communication, and its aspirations that embrace the sky for the sake of the comfort, prosperity and prosperity of the Emirates and its authentic people.

On the Eid, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, doubles our joy on the happy occasion, and sets an example and a model for intimate communication between the leaders, rulers and people of the Emirates, to exchange congratulations on the holiday and wishes that God will return it to everyone with goodness, Yemen and blessings. And to consult on the elevation of the country and the citizen.

This was embodied in the meetings of His Highness with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman .

… and also by calling His Highness to check on the conditions and affairs of a citizen family.

