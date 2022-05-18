Mysplaced was featured during the latest episode of IGN’s Rogue Jam and has already generated heated debate.

The Legend of Zelda has risen as one of those franchises that, directly or indirectly, has influenced a large number of video games. An example of this is the recent Tunic and a proposal that, although reminiscent of any adventure of the iconic green hero, has managed to establish itself as an entertaining surprise full of secrets. However, there are developers who drink too much from other titles, and this could be the case for myplaced.

Featured during the last episode of the Rogue Jam from IGN, Mysplaced invites us to control a small hero in a world so colorful that it seems to be made of a toy, which does not prevent the inclusion of battle and exploration mechanics. As the public has pointed out, these features are similar to those we already saw in The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, the remastering of Nintendo Switch that opted for a peculiar and adorable artistic design.

After seeing the Mysplaced trailer, the community has not taken long to generate heated debates about the nature of this game: is it inspired too much by the Zelda installment, or is it a plagiarism with all the letters? Some users reject indie and accuse it of copying the Nintendo experience, while others value the opportunity to play this type of title on other platforms, as Mysplaced is scheduled to launch for Xbox Series and PS5.

What do you think? Of course, we can’t deny that there is a certain similarity between Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Mysplaced, especially when it comes to general mechanics and gameplay. artistic design of the adventure The colorful style of this Zelda was one of the most commented aspects by fans of the franchise, although this only complements an experience that not only recovers an icon from 1993, but also does so in a sublime. You can delve into these opinions in our analysis of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

