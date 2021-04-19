A gypsy wedding in Palma was shut down by Officers from the Alazán Group, Patrulla Verde and Government Inspectors on Friday for breaching the Covid restrictions.

Police say they were inundated with complaints from local residents in Camí de Son Oliver, in Sant Jordi and that when they arrived at the country house they discovered around 80 people dancing and socializing with no social distancing and no masks.

The Officers said several people tried to run away to avoid being identified.

The father of the bride refused to identify any of the guests and explained to the Inspectors that they were celebrating his daughter’s wedding after a year of waiting and stressed that it was a gypsy tradition.

A few guests also pointed out to the Inspectors that they were celebrating a gypsy tradition and insisted they were not harming anyone.

The Ministry of Tourism issued a sanction for holding an illegal party and not respecting the Covid security measures.

Several riot police were waiting nearby for security reasons but their assistance wasn’t needed.

Between Friday and Saturday more than 56 commercial establishments were inspected in Palma and 250 sanctions were issued.