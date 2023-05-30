Operation was carried out by agents of the Ministry of Agriculture in wholesale networks in São Paulo and the Federal District

Inspectors from the MAPA (Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock) seized bags of rice, beans, roasted and ground coffee and bottles of olive oil with irregularities. The operation was carried out last week in olive oil bottlers and wholesale networks in São Paulo and the Federal District.

7,799 kilos of beans, 14,565 kilos of rice and 8,950 liters of fraudulent olive oil were seized.

In the Federal District, the operation withdrew 2,093 packages of 500 grams of roasted coffee from the market because they contained substances foreign to the product and impurities in quantities above what is allowed by law.

The ministry informed that, in São Paulo, samples of roasted and ground coffee were collected for analysis and packages of rice were seized, as they were packed in basic baskets and sold on promotion with the indication of “type 1” on the label, but they had broken grains, burned (fermented) and mixed with soybeans.

In addition to the seizures, an olive oil factory was banned by state health surveillance for having products with irregular labels and lack of traceability in tanks with raw material. Mapa’s laboratories will analyze samples collected on site.

According to the ministry, the names of the companies and brands assessed “will be released in due time when the administrative processes are concluded, guaranteeing the right of defense to manufacturers and/or sellers”.

With information from Brazil Agency.