To the website La Vida de Nos, women who participated in the electoral process said they suffered “pressure” from Maduro’s party

Two women who served as poll watchers in Venezuela’s presidential election and a community leader from the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) said in an interview with the website Our Lifehaving been pressured during the electoral process by the governing party. The intention was to hide evidence that would prove the opposition’s victory in the election.

In the report entitled “The missing link of the July 28 election”one of the inspectors stated that the electoral records released by the opposition, indicating that Edmundo González (Plataforma Unitária Democrática, center-right) had received at least 67% of the votes, were the same as those she had access to. The identities of the women were not revealed.

According to her, other inspectors sent the election numbers from the city of La Guaira in a WhatsApp group. According to the numbers, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had lost the race in the city, which is historically Chavista.

She said that after inspectors sent the city’s election results to the group, the party asked them to delete the messages. “WhatsApp evidence”. Furthermore, officials were prohibited from speaking about the electoral process.

Another inspector mentioned a “technical failure” which prevented the printing of the minutes.

In an interview with Our Lifea military officer and community leader who served as a panel witness for the PSUV spoke in“pressure” by the party.

According to her, the atmosphere was “voltage” on the date of the elections. “Through the chat, they told us that we should be careful, that there could be problems, that the opposition would send motorcyclists to scare us, that they could cut the electricity. I say it was like pressure.”he declared.

VENEZUELA UNDER MADURO

Venezuela lives under an autocracy led by Nicholas Mature61 years old. There is no freedom of the press. People can be arrested for “political crimes”. OAS published notice in May 2021 (PDF – 179 kB) regarding the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council.

THE Inter-American Commission on Human Rights reported abuses in October 2022 (PDF – 150 kB), November 2022 (PDF – 161 kB) and March 2023 (PDF – 151 kB).

Report from Human Rights Watch disclosed in 2023 (PDF – 5 MB) states that 7.1 million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2014.

Maduro denies that the country is under a dictatorship. He says that there are regular elections and that the opposition simply cannot win.

The presidential elections carried out on July 28, 2024 are contested by part of the international community. The main opposition leader, Maria Corina, was prevented in June 2023 to hold public office for 15 years. The Venezuelan Supreme confirmed the decision in January 2024. He claimed “administrative irregularities” that were allegedly committed when she was a deputy, from 2011 to 2014, and by “corruption plot” for supporting Juan Guaidó.

Corina indicated the ally Corina Yoris to compete. However, Yoris was unable to formalize the application because of an alleged failure in the electoral system. The diplomat Edmund Gonzalez assumed the role of being the main opposition candidate.

The government-controlled National Electoral Council of Venezuela, announced on July 28, 2024 Maduro’s victory. The body confirmed the result on August 2, 2024, but did not release the ballots. The Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice, controlled by the current regime, said on August 22, 2024 that the ballots will not be released.

The Carter Center, a respected organization created by former US President USA Jimmy Carter, considered that the elections in Venezuela “were not democratic”. Read the full (in English – PDF – 107 kB) of the statement.

The results have been repeatedly contested by the European Union and several individual countries, including the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay. Brazil has not yet recognized Maduro’s election in 2024, but it has not made tougher demands like other countries that point to fraud in the process.