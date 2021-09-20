The tax inspectors question the legality of the two fiscal regularizations of King Juan Carlos. If the defense of the former head of state was informed by the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office of the existence of investigations with possible “criminal implications”, the regularizations would have lost the “spontaneous” character required by law to be valid, according to the president’s analysis of the Association of Finance Technicians (Gestha), Carlos Cruzado.

The newspaper ‘El País’ published this Monday that the Supreme Court prosecutor, Juan Ignacio Campos, notified the emeritus king in June, November and December 2020 of the opening of the three investigations he was carrying out to invite him to appear in the errands. It did not. What it did do was present two regularizations to the Tax Agency to avoid a tax offense. In the first, last December, it paid 678,393 euros and in the second, in February, almost 4.4 million, for non-payment of taxes, interests and surcharges between 2016, 2017 and 2018. The first disbursement corresponded to the use of opaque cards for private expenses financed by his friend Allen Sanginés-Kraus. The second was intended to cover the undeclared income from private trips paid by the Zagatka foundation of his cousin Álvaro de Orleans.

The law requires that the regularization to exempt from a tax offense must be “complete, spontaneous and voluntary.” The Tax Agency, despite the months that have passed, has not yet resolved whether the two disbursed by the emeritus adhered to the legal criteria. But based on the information disclosed, it does not appear that the spontaneity requirement was met since he was informed of the steps taken by the Prosecutor’s Office. The Ghesta president believes so.

Cruzado considers that the regularization could not be valid because it does not meet the requirement of “spontaneity” required by law since King Juan Carlos received notification that the investigations pointed to possible “criminal involvement” although he did not go into details.

The Government was silent before the information while its partners of United We could consider it “extremely serious” that the former head of state tries to circumvent the law with a ruse.