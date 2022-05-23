The reformed school community Gomarus, which forced gay students to come out in front of their parents, has previously identified “deficiencies” and “made steps in the field of citizenship education.” The Education Inspectorate writes that a study published on Monday† The Inspectorate comes to the conclusion following a three-day ‘recovery investigation’ in January this year.

During the investigation in January, the Inspectorate saw that when monitoring social safety, the school board now pays specific attention to ‘groups of students who may experience the school as potentially unsafe’. In consultation with the umbrella organization for reformed schools, the ‘Notitie on homosexuality’ has also been replaced by a new policy document on sexual diversity. The old guideline stated that school staff should report pupils with homosexual feelings not only to the parents, but also to the mentor or team leader. The new document does not conflict with the basic values ​​of democracy, according to the inspectorate. The Inspectorate encourages the Gomarus to involve social safety at school in ‘targeted, coherent and recognizable citizenship education’.

Now that the shortcomings have been rectified, the Gomarus, which consists of secondary schools in Zaltbommel and Gorinchem, falls under the regular supervision of the Inspectorate. In addition to an annual risk analysis, there is also a biennial meeting with the board. The next meeting between the board and the inspectorate is scheduled for January 2023.

Also read this commentary on Article 23 of the Constitution: The freedom of education is beautiful and must therefore be limited



‘Sin against nature’

In an article by NRC in august 2021 eight former students of the Gomarus will tell what it is like to be gay at the reformatory school. An oppressive picture emerged from the conversations in which homosexuality is seen as “sin against nature” and is therefore not allowed. The inspectorate then launched an investigation into the Gomarus, concluding that “the board failed to adequately ensure the safety of all students.” The school board of the Gomarus tried in vain to block that report through the courts.

In a comment to your own website De Gomarus states that it has worked in an improvement process “on a safe climate for all students”. That was an “intensive, but educational process for the entire school,” the statement said.