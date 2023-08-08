The Inspectorate is taking further steps against the business community now that it appears that far fewer small deposit bottles are being collected than agreed. Large companies responsible for collection fall far short of the legal standard. Environmental organizations want companies to be forced to improve via penalty payments.
#Inspectorate #takes #steps #failed #collection #deposit #bottles
Indigenous leaders train as firefighters to contain the fires in the Amazon
While an important part of Europe burns as a result of the high temperatures that the phenomenon of global warming...
Leave a Reply