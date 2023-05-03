Despite countless warnings, the situation of the 12,000 children in Dutch asylum centers is not getting better, but only getting worse. Four inspectors conclude this in a joint report on Wednesday. “The children experience robberies and fights. Seeing people go on hunger strike, they don’t feel safe, ”said the chief inspector in an interview.
#Inspectorate #sounds #alarm #Situation #children #asylum #shelters #worse
Motoring | Eräbussi Sipoonkorpeen starts operating again
The operation of the Eräbus is an attempt to prevent overcrowding in Sipoonkorvi's parking areas.-Bunch of people the serving Sipoonkorven...
Leave a Reply