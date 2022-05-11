Educational institute NCOI has given five hundred students a master’s degree, which is not a real master. That’s what the Education Inspectorate says. The students are said to have been insufficiently informed about the value of their diploma. NCOI disputes the allegations.

NCOI is the largest private educator in the Netherlands. They offer, among other things, officially recognized HBO courses, but their offer mainly consists of courses, short programs that are not officially recognised. The problem is that all those courses and official training are mixed up on the website. That can cause confusion, writes the Education Inspectorate her report.

The wrongly awarded diplomas belong to ‘executive masters‘ and ‘professional masters’† The word ‘master’ is then mentioned on the NCOI diplomas, but they are not officially recognized as such. In the past four years, about five different NCOI trainers have awarded such diplomas to more than five hundred students. See also Ministerial question and motion against the FDP overshadow special party conference

According to the inspectorate, this is all against the law and students can now get into trouble during applications if it turns out that their diploma is not officially recognised. Students who feel disadvantaged by this can discuss this with NCOI. If that doesn’t work, they can even go to court later if it turns out they “didn’t get the product they ordered.”

‘No Mickey Mouse training’

NCOI says the inspection’s conclusions are incorrect and that it has not established anything factual. “We have approached the students involved through a sample and there is no confusion about the value of their diploma,” said the spokesperson. “Students are well aware that their three-month training is not the same as a two-year master’s.”

Meanwhile, the institute calls for clearer legislation. “We communicate very well about our courses, but the law is unclear about what name we should give them. This isn’t just any Mickey Mouse training. The students work hard for this and take exams. It’s more than a course.” See also China, the pandemic and the exchange of accusations about laboratories in Ukraine

The report now goes to the Minister of Education, who must determine whether NCOI should receive an administrative fine. If that is going to happen, NCOI will take legal action.

Watch our trending news videos in the playlist below: