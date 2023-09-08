The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) has issued an official warning to the business community because too few plastic bottles are being returned via the deposit route. The business community is responsible for this, but falls far short of the legal objectives.

That target is 90 percent, but in 2022 only 68 percent of bottles returned to collection points. The Inspectorate states that the business community is ‘in violation’ as a result. The Packaging Waste Fund Foundation – in which the business community is united – is now instructed by the ILT to come up with an improvement plan in the short term. Moreover, further steps are not ruled out.

Environmental organizations have previously stated that companies should be forced to improve by means of penalty payments. The ILT does not want to go that far yet, but the service is extremely critical. The Inspectorate will request information from the Packaging Waste Fund Foundation to assess whether further measures are necessary.

More collection points

The Waste Fund has previously announced that it will work on more collection points. However, the fund does not yet provide a concrete timeline. Earlier, an inquiry by this newspaper showed that, for example, only five of the four hundred NS stations have collection machines. Stations are typically places where many cans and bottles are sold. However, they are also places where the problems seem most serious; especially many small bottles that people use on the road do not return to a collection point, as is the case with large bottles.

Earlier today, demissionary state secretary Vivianne Heijnen (CDA, environment) was already extremely critical because of the chaotic situation surrounding deposit collection. She said she was “utterly disappointed” and has also demanded that things should improve a lot soon.

More intake points seem to me to be an obvious measure Outgoing State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen

According to her, there are too few collection machines. Plus, they often don't work. "More intake points seem like an obvious measure to me. I think that people who want to properly return deposit packaging should be able to do this in an easy way."

Incidentally, there are doubts about the legal basis for announcing measures. In an earlier court case, concerning the collection of glass, the judge ruled that the Afvalfonds Verpakkingen cannot be held responsible for meeting legal standards. However, the Waste Fund, the representative of the business community, is exactly the party on whom the inspection must impose measures.