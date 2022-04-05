In shock. For example, local residents found the 39-year-old mechanic on Monday morning, after the collapse of a detached house at De Hoefsmid in Oldenzaal. The freelancer had been working there, he had to install an electric charging station, but things went completely wrong. Presumably, while drilling a hole for the cables, he hit the gas pipe. Shortly after Cogas received a report about this, an explosion followed, which razed the house to the ground.