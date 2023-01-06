It will take a while before the traveler can actually board. In the first half of this year, the trains will test run for the first time with passengers on board on the Amsterdam – Rotterdam – Breda route. “As soon as the first train has been delivered and handed over to NS by the manufacturer, they go through another test program and then we can test drive with travelers for the first time. We expect to be able to run in the timetable before this summer,” says program manager Maarten Bakker.