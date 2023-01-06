It will take a while before the traveler can actually board. In the first half of this year, the trains will test run for the first time with passengers on board on the Amsterdam – Rotterdam – Breda route. “As soon as the first train has been delivered and handed over to NS by the manufacturer, they go through another test program and then we can test drive with travelers for the first time. We expect to be able to run in the timetable before this summer,” says program manager Maarten Bakker.
Gradually, the new Intercity will then run on more routes. After Amsterdam – Breda (partly over the high-speed line) follows the route The Hague – Rotterdam – Eindhoven. The intercity will then also run on the high-speed line from Amsterdam to Brussels and from Rotterdam to Leeuwarden and Groningen.
The modern trainsets are an improvement on their predecessors in several respects, says the Dutch Railways. The new trainset combines high speed with improved accessibility. The train is also fully equipped, such as comfortable seats, WiFi, sockets and USB connections.
